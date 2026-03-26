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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Nintendo reveals exciting features for ‘Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream’

Tomodachi Life's major features include Mii creation with improved customisation options

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Nintendo reveals exciting features for ‘Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream’
Nintendo reveals exciting features for ‘Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream’

Nintendo has officially released the trailer for Nintendo Switch life simulator Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, revealing new details for game, providing a deeper look into features ahead of its scheduled launch globally on April 16, 2026.

The forthcoming game marks the first new entry in the Tomodachi series in more than a decade after previous launches on the Nintendo DS and Nintendo 3DS.

The recently launched trailer emphasises both new and returning gameplay elements, while confirming the accessibility of demo on the Nintendo eShop.

Major features include Mii creation with improved customisation options, such as a new face paint feature that enables players to draw directly on characters.

Moreover, the latest update lets players build relationships between Miis, manage their daily lives, and customise homes, clothing, and even the island environment according to their choice.

Another notable addition includes the ability to manually bring Miis, offering players enhanced control over interactions.

Moreover, the game diversified customisation via the Palette House feature, allowing users to establish buildings and generate different kinds of exciting items.

While many fan-favourite elements mark a return, the absence of the Concert Hall feature from earlier variants has sparked concerns among players.

With its outstanding creativity and social simulation, it joins popular games such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as Nintendo continues to bring a range of relaxing experiences. 

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