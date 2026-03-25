April PS Plus lineup leaks bring THIS exciting in spotlight

PlayStation Plus Essential lineup is scheduled to be released soon; though one of the expected games has already leaked ahead of its official launch.
As per a credible tipster, Dealabs, PS Plus subscribers will soon receive Souls-like action-RPG Lords of the Fallen with the upcoming Playstation Plus games April 2026.
Lords of the Fallen will reportedly be only accessible for PlayStation Plus subscribers across its Essential, Extra and Premium tiers from April 7, 2026.
Later, the game will become accessible to claim until the following month, on May 5.
Eurogamer's two star review reads, “Missing the elegance of FromSoftware, Lords of the Fallen is let down by Soulslike clichés and performance woes.”
Since the release of Lords of the Fallen, its manufacturer Hexworks, has brought some exhilarating updates to the game.
A Lord of the Fallen sequel was subsequently announced for launch in 2024, by publisher CI Games.
PlayStation Plus lineup of April 2026 release
April 2026’s PlayStation Plus lineup is likely to be announced soon with several exciting titles that will ensure to offer an exciting gaming experience.