Sony increases PS5, PS5 Pro prices again under one year: Check new prices

Sony has officially announced a price hike for its PlayStation 5 lineup, including the PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal, due to “continued pressures in the global economic landscape.”
PS5 lineup new prices will take effect on April 2, 2026, as per Sony.
PS 5 lineup new prices
The standard PS5 price is now available at $649.99, marking an increase of $100 from its prior cost, while the Digital Edition increases to $599.99.
The PS5 Pro significantly increased $150 to $899.99, and the PlayStation Portal remote player now costs $249.99.
Price adjustments are similar across Europe, the UK, and Japan.
Vice President of Global Marketing Isabelle Tomatis highlighted that the surge was ”a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide.”
PS 5 price increase marks seconds hike in under a year, as Sony last raised prices across the US in August 2025.
Sony points to increasing memory chip prices, due to increased demand from AI data centers, and economic burden all across the globe.
As per some credible analysts, PS 5 price increase is likely to push gaming toward a more premium, and high-income market.
Industry experts mentioned that other console manufacturers, including Nintendo and Microsoft, have similarly increased prices or may follow suit because of component cost pressures.
PS 5 price hikes come ahead of significant game launches, including GTA 6, which is likely to drive greater sales of the current PS5 generation.