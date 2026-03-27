Lewis Hamilton sounds alarm over Ferrari after FIA ruling on Suzuka incident

Lewis Hamilton is not that hopeful on Ferrari's chances at the Japanese Grand Prix after a happening practice session.
While the British driver has enjoyed quite a different start from last season, he expressed his frustration with the car during practice at Suzuka.
During the FP2, Oscar Piastri was the fastest, with a +0.847 lead on Hamilton, and the seven-time champion shared concerning feedback with his team over the radio.
"I'm very slow because I've got no confidence in the car," he noted.
Following the session, he explained, "Well, I mean, we'll work on it. I think it's just the way of this track, you know. It's a massively demanding circuit."
“There's kind of some similarities to what I felt last year, so we're just working on that."
"So I'm confident overnight we can find something and get it to a better place. But it's an awesome circuit. But you need to be able to sit on the rear and be comfortable that it's going to stay with you."
He added, "And today I had the snaps. It just can't seem to match the other guys. So I think we'll do a deep dive tonight. We'll get some interesting readings from the simulator."
This comes as the FIA announced their ruling on an incident involving Hamilton and Max Verstappen at Suzuka during the first practice session.
He was summoned to see the stewarding panel following FP1 on Friday at the Suzuka International Circuit to address a potential impending incident during practice.
It was decided that no further action would be taken against the driver or the Ferrari F1 team.
Hamilton was at risk of getting in Verstappen's way on the fast run, although the Red Bull driver was not forced to take evasive action.
For the unversed, the Japanese Grand Prix is set to take place on Sunday, March 29.