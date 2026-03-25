Liverpool legend John Toshack diagnosed with dementia at 77

Wales and Liverpool legend John Toshack has been diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disease, dementia.
The 77-year-old's son Cameron confirmed about his father’s diagnosis, who enjoyed a glittering career, with over 100 goals for Liverpool while winning the European Cup in 1977 and earned three top-flight league titles while serving for the club between 1970 and 1978.
Additionally, Toshack earned 40 caps for Wales during his shining career.
Following his retirement, Toshack managed several clubs, including Real Sociedad, Real Madrid, and Swansea City, and later managed the Wales national team.
In an interview with Daily Mail, Cameron called Dementia — “a terrible disease.”
"It's the short-term memory where we're seeing it - I speak to him most days and if we chat in the afternoon, he might not remember that we also spoke in the morning," he added.
Cameron, who served as a coach in Buriram, praised his father's football mind, saying, "If I ask him about the Liverpool days, or Sociedad or Madrid, the detail is amazing."