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  • By Hania Jamil
News

Tiger Woods charged with DUI after shock car crash in Florida

The golfer was arrested after being involved in a rollover car crash in Florida

  • By Hania Jamil
Tiger Woods charged with DUI after shock car crash in Florida
Tiger Woods charged with DUI after shock car crash in Florida

Golfing world legend Tiger Woods has been arrested on charges of driving under the influence after his car rolled in Florida in a shocking crash.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office shared that Woods was also charged with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

On Friday, March 27, the 15-time major champion rolled his Land Rover after clipping a truck in Jupiter Island.

As per authorities, officers suspect that Woods was under the influence of an unknown substance instead of alcohol.

The golfer, who had to crawl out of the passenger door of his vehicle, passed a breathalyser test after the crash but refused a urine test. No one was injured.

Sheriff John Budensiek informed reporters at a news conference that the crash happened after Woods allegedly attempted to overtake a pressure cleaner truck at "a high rate of speed".

He was placed under arrest after the incident, and Budensiek said Woods had been "co-operative but was trying not to incriminate himself".

"He has a right to refuse that test," added the sheriff. "There is a statute which he will be charged with for refusing to take that test, but we will never get definitive results as to what he was impaired on at the time of the crash."

President Donald Trump was asked about the crash on Friday, saying, "I feel so badly. [Woods has] got some difficulty. There was an accident. That's all I know."

"He's a very close friend of mine, he's an amazing person, an amazing man," he noted.

Tiger Woods is romantically involved with Vanessa Trump, the mother of Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump and ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr.

Sheriff Budensiek said Woods would remain in jail for eight hours and then would be released on bond. 

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