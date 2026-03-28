‘He’s Gotta Be Nice’: How the Energy War 2026 forced MBS into Trump’s orbit

Under the current Trump administration in March 2026, the relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia has shifted into a high-stakes military alliance.
This comes as the U.S. and Israel continue “Operation Epic Fury,” an air campaign against Iran that began in late February.
Recent reports suggest a complex dynamic between President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).
While Trump has publicly praised the Crown Prince, calling him “a warrior” who is “fighting with us,” private discussions reveal a more transactional tone.
Trump has reportedly reflected on the leverage he holds over the Kingdom, noting that the Crown Prince is now heavily reliant on American military protection following Iranian retaliatory strikes on Saudi oil facilities.
Referring to the Prince’s shift from independent actor to a dependent ally, Trump remarked, “He didn’t think he would be kissing my a**, he really didn’t and now he has to be nice to me, he better be nice to me, he’s gotta be.”
Currently, MBS is reportedly urging the US to intensify its strikes to ensure the “total destruction” of the Iranian government fearing that a premature peace deal would leave Riyadh vulnerable.
Despite the bravado, the alliance remains tense as both leaders navigate a war that has already caused significant damage to regional energy infrastructure.