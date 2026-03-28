News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

House Republicans block Senate deal, extending partial government shutdown

Senate democrats have continued to stand against ICE funding amid the killing of Renee Good and Alex Pretti

  • By Hania Jamil
House Republicans block Senate deal, extending partial government shutdown
House Republicans block Senate deal, extending partial government shutdown

Republicans in the US House of Representatives have rejected a bipartisan deal to reopen the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), amid chaos at airports.

All Republicans and three Democrats, moderate Reps Don Davis of North Carolina, Marie Gluesenkamp Peres of Washington and Henry Cuellar of Texas, voted in favour of a temporary extension of all DHS funding through May 22, including immigration enforcement.

Their peers in the Senate supported the bill that would have reopened most of DHS but excluded funding for immigration agencies.

House Republican leaders rejected the bill, with Speaker Mike Johnson labelling the Senate bill a "joke".

TSA agents, who manage US airport security, have not been paid in more than a month due to the impasse. Congress is now heading on a two-week break through April 13 with no imminent plans to reconvene.

House Republicans are demanding that the legislation include money for immigration enforcement, and their plan would mean funding DHS, including funding for ICE, for 60 days.

President Trump signed an order directing his administration to pay hundreds of airport security agents. The DHS posted on X late on Friday, which read, "TSA officers should begin seeing paychecks as early as Monday, March 30."

The move may be met with legal and political challenges, as the US Constitution tasks Congress with authorising spending for the federal government.

There has been widespread disruption at airports across the US, where travellers have faced hours-long queues due to a shortage of TSA officers at security checkpoints.

Around 50,000 agents with the TSA have been working without pay since mid-February. This has reduced the number turning up to work each day and led to hundreds quitting.

Moreover, Democrats want any deal on DHS funding to include measures like an end to ICE agents wearing masks, a ban on racial profiling and a requirement for judicial warrants to be issued before agents can enter private property.

12 US troops wounded in Iranian missile strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia
12 US troops wounded in Iranian missile strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia
‘He’s Gotta Be Nice’: How the Energy War 2026 forced MBS into Trump’s orbit
‘He’s Gotta Be Nice’: How the Energy War 2026 forced MBS into Trump’s orbit
Nepal's ex-PM KP Sharma Oli arrested over fatal protest crackdown
Nepal's ex-PM KP Sharma Oli arrested over fatal protest crackdown
American Airlines flight attendant search in Colombia ends with body discovery
American Airlines flight attendant search in Colombia ends with body discovery
Israel identifies missile from Yemen as Rubio claims war to be over in 'weeks'
Israel identifies missile from Yemen as Rubio claims war to be over in 'weeks'
Bank of America to pay $72.5 million to Epstein victims to settle lawsuit
Bank of America to pay $72.5 million to Epstein victims to settle lawsuit
12 US troops injured in Iran strike on military base in Saudi Arabia after Israel attack
12 US troops injured in Iran strike on military base in Saudi Arabia after Israel attack
Barron Trump's FaceTime call led to 4-year jail term for UK attacker
Barron Trump's FaceTime call led to 4-year jail term for UK attacker
How Iran-linked Handala group hacked FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal Gmail account
How Iran-linked Handala group hacked FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal Gmail account
The Bibi Files 2026: Why the banned Netanyahu leaks are going viral
The Bibi Files 2026: Why the banned Netanyahu leaks are going viral
Nepal’s rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah takes oath as youngest PM
Nepal’s rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah takes oath as youngest PM
IDF Chief Eyal Zamir warns of ‘Military Collapse’ over soldier deficit
IDF Chief Eyal Zamir warns of ‘Military Collapse’ over soldier deficit

Popular News

12 US troops wounded in Iranian missile strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia

12 US troops wounded in Iranian missile strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia
46 minutes ago
Kim Mulkey dismisses ongoing retirement rumours as ‘flat-out lies’

Kim Mulkey dismisses ongoing retirement rumours as ‘flat-out lies’
2 hours ago
Justin Timberlake reacts to viral DUI arrest video: ‘horrific stain on reputation’

Justin Timberlake reacts to viral DUI arrest video: ‘horrific stain on reputation’
2 hours ago