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  • By Hania Jamil
News

Israel identifies missile from Yemen as Rubio claims war to be over in 'weeks'

Yemen launched a missile, its first since the war began, amid escalating tensions between Iran and the US and Israel

  • By Hania Jamil
Israel identifies missile from Yemen as Rubio claims war to be over in weeks
Israel identifies missile from Yemen as Rubio claims war to be over in 'weeks'

Yemen has reportedly fired its first missile at Israel since the start of the war, triggering sirens across the Negev.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it has identified a missile from Yemen, adding, "Aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat."

Around 15 minutes after the statement, the IDF announced it was safe for people to leave protective spaces across the country.

This comes after a spokesperson for Yemen's Houthis said they would enter the war if attacks on Iran continued.

In a statement on Telegram, Yahya Saree noted, "Our fingers are on the trigger for direct military intervention" if any other nations join the US and Israel, the Red Sea is used against Iran or any other Muslim country, and the "continuation of the escalation" against Iran.

The statement highlighted that this is in response to the "continued aggression by the American and Israeli enemy against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Palestine and Gaza, Iraq and Lebanon".

As per the US-based Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA), 1,464 civilians, including at least 217 children, have been killed in Iran in the first month of the conflict, which began on February 28.

This also comes as Tehran attacked the US base in Saudi Arabia in response to the Israeli strike on the country's two nuclear facilities.

At least 12 American soldiers were left injured in the attack, with two seriously hurt.

These escalations took place as Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US expected the war to be over within weeks.

While talking to reporters after meeting G7 counterparts in France, he said that the US was "on or ahead of schedule in that operation, and expects to conclude it at the appropriate time here, a matter of weeks, not months."

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