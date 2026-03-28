Nepal's ex-PM KP Sharma Oli arrested over fatal protest crackdown

Nepal's former prime minister KP Sharma Oli has been taken to hospital following his arrest over alleged involvement in a deadly crackdown on protests last year.
As per officials, Oli was admitted to a clinic in Kathmandu as part of routine police procedure and was pending medical test results due to his age and medical history of two kidney transplants soon after his arrest at his home early on Saturday morning.
In September, over 70 people were killed; most of the protestors were shot by police during an uprising, which was sparked by a social media ban but was fuelled by frustration over corruption and economic conditions.
Moreover, former home minister Ramesh Lekhak was also arrested on Saturday.
The arrests came a day after the nation's new prime minister, rapper-turned-politician Balen Shah, 35, was sworn in.
Kathmandu Valley police spokesman Om Adhikari said, "They were arrested this morning, and the process will move forward according to the law." Oli, 74, and Lekhak, 62, have not been charged.
Following the arrests, supporters of Oli's CPN-UML party began protests in Kathmandu after the party's secretariat decided to launch nationwide demonstrations.
Oli resigned on September 9, a day after the killing of protestors in the "Gen-Z protests", but re-contested the election, which was held on March 5.
Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) won with a big bargain, the first time in decades that a single party has garnered a majority in Nepal.