Israel strikes Iran nuclear sites: Pezeshkian warns of ‘strong retaliation’ for Yazd attack

President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued a stern warning following a major wave of Israeli airstrikes that targeted the country’s industrial and nuclear infrastructure.
The attacks occurred Friday, hit a uranium extraction plant in the Yazd province and several steel factories, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.
Speaking on Saturday, President Pezeshkian clarified Tehran’s military stance while vowing to defend the nation.
“We have said many times that Iran doesn’t carry out preemptive attacks but we will retaliate strongly if our infrastructure or economic centers are targeted,” the President stated in a post on X.
His comments follow reports from AI Jazeera confirming that the Israeli Air Force struck what it described as a “unique facility” used for uranium processing.
The President also sent a direct message to neighbouring states urging them to maintain neutrality to avoid being dragged into the violence.
Addressing the region’s leaders, he added: “If you want development and security, don’t let our enemies run the war from your lands.”
While Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation confirmed the strikes caused no radioactive leaks, the government maintains that the targeting of civilians and economic sites crossed a “red line.”