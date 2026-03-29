Jennifer Aniston drops exciting update on ‘The Morning Show’ Season 5

Jennifer Aniston recently dropped an exciting update on the highly anticipated fifth season of The Morning Show.
During an interview with PEOPLE, the 57-year-old actress shared, "Right now, it's all The Morning Show season 5."
Aniston went on to add, "I've been in prep for the last few months, and especially the last few weeks, we have been in major script mode."
According to the Friends alum, this will probably take her through the end of summer.
The Emmy and Golden Globe winner also teased the cast's first day back on set from show’s Season 5 in her recent Instagram post.
Her video featured a playful moment when Aniston slapped her costar, Reese Witherspoon’ butt.
Apart from the Murder Mystery performer and the Legally Blonde star, The Morning Show also stars Jon Hamm, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman and Nestor Carbonell.
The show’s season 4 featured new additions to the ensemble, including Marion Cotillard, Aaron Pierre, Boyd Holbrook, Jeremy Irons, and William Jackson Harper.
It’s worth mentioning here that The Morning Show's Season 5 does not have a release date yet.
The first four seasons of the show are currently streaming on Apple TV.
On the professional front, Jennifer Aniston is set to star in and produce an Apple TV+ adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died.