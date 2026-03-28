News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Crimson Desert development team shifts to new project following release

Crimson Desert is now available for consoles, including PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S in March 2026

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Crimson Desert development team shifts to new project following release
Crimson Desert development team shifts to new project following release

The development team for Crimson Desert has reportedly shifted focus to the upcoming project.

As reported by South Korean publication INVEN, Heo Jin-young, CEO of Pearl Abyss, recalled how the studio announced three new games in 2019, and they have been working on title and engine at the same time.

One of those titles was Crimson Deserts, while the other two are reportedly powered by the Blackspace engine, the same technology that is powering Crimson Desert.

As per Google translation, one of the team is working on a title dubbed as DokeV, preparing for a “graphic asset production and other tasks in parallel.”

Following the launch of Crimson Desert’s, the development team for that project are seemingly diverting their focus to DokeV, with Jin-young estimating “it will take about two to three years from the current timeline to completion and polishing.”

Crimson Desert is now available for consoles, including PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S on March 19.

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