News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

Israel plans to expand southern Lebanon invasion after journalists killings

Israel's prime minister has ordered his country's forces to expand the invasion of southern Lebanon

  • By Hania Jamil
Israel plans to expand southern Lebanon invasion after journalists killings
Israel plans to expand southern Lebanon invasion after journalists killings

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the country's military to expand invasions of southern Lebanon amid escalating tensions.

In a video statement on Sunday, March 29, the prime minister said, "I have just instructed to further expand the existing security buffer zone. We are determined to fundamentally change the situation in the north [of Israel]."

The comment came as Israeli forces move towards the Litani River in an effort to drive out Hezbollah, which entered the Iran war in March with retaliatory attacks on Israel following the killing of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

As reported by Al Jazeera, the latest move could turn into "a big fight" as Israeli troops have reached just a few hundred metres "away from the actual Litani River".

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, at least 1,238 people have been killed since Lebanon got involved in the war on March 2.

The huge number also includes 124 children, while over 3,500 people have been wounded.

Over the weekend, 49 people were killed, including 10 rescue workers and three journalists.

Hundreds of mourners gathered on Sunday in Choueifat for the journalists funerals, who were killed by an Israeli air strike while covering the war.

A journalists' vehicle was attacked in the town of Jezzine, killing Ali Shoeib, a veteran correspondent for Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV, Fatiman Ftouni of the pro-Hezbollah Al Mayadeen channel and her brother, cameraman Mohammad Ftouni.

Bank of America: Three arrested after attempted bomb attack in Paris
Bank of America: Three arrested after attempted bomb attack in Paris
Pope Leo takes aim at Trump during Palm Sunday mass: 'your hands are full of blood'
Pope Leo takes aim at Trump during Palm Sunday mass: 'your hands are full of blood'
France denounces Houthi strikes on Israel amid escalating tensions
France denounces Houthi strikes on Israel amid escalating tensions
Ukrainian drones crash in southern Finland, triggering investigation
Ukrainian drones crash in southern Finland, triggering investigation
Pakistan seeks calm in Iran conflict as Saudi, Turkish, Egyptian ministers arrive
Pakistan seeks calm in Iran conflict as Saudi, Turkish, Egyptian ministers arrive
UK: Man arrested after car hits multiple pedestrians in Derby causing serious injuries
UK: Man arrested after car hits multiple pedestrians in Derby causing serious injuries
Iran threatens forces 'waiting' for US ground troops amid rising conflict
Iran threatens forces 'waiting' for US ground troops amid rising conflict
North Korea tests solid-fuel missile capable of striking US mainland
North Korea tests solid-fuel missile capable of striking US mainland
'No kings': Everything you need to know about biggest protest really against Trump
'No kings': Everything you need to know about biggest protest really against Trump
Iran: IRGC claims attacks on UAE, Bahrain aluminium facilities
Iran: IRGC claims attacks on UAE, Bahrain aluminium facilities
JD vance is top choice for US presidential candidate; Here's why
JD vance is top choice for US presidential candidate; Here's why
Iran warns US, Israel to stop attacks as Houthis launch second missile strikes
Iran warns US, Israel to stop attacks as Houthis launch second missile strikes

Popular News

Israel plans to expand southern Lebanon invasion after journalists killings

Israel plans to expand southern Lebanon invasion after journalists killings
an hour ago
BMI system under scrutiny after new study findings

BMI system under scrutiny after new study findings
an hour ago
Jennifer Aniston drops exciting update on ‘The Morning Show’ Season 5

Jennifer Aniston drops exciting update on ‘The Morning Show’ Season 5
2 hours ago