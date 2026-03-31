Dwayne Johnson wraps filming on ‘Jumanji: The Final Level’ with emotional note

The production on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's upcoming Jumanji film has comes to an end.
Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, March 30, the renowned WWE legend penned an emotional note to update his fans on the filming of Jumanji: The Final Level.
Alongside a carousel of photos featuring Dwayne filming different sequences with his costars, the Fast X actor wrote, "An official FINAL wrap on one of the most fun and pure creative joy experiences I’ve ever had in my entire career - the adventure of JUMANJI."
The Black Adam actor continued, "I’m a grateful and lucky sob to have had a front row seat to witness this insanely talented cast showcase their comedy chops combined with heart and mana across this 10 year+ long adventure."
"Cheers to my director, writer, collaborator, and friend Jake Kasdan. It’s been my privilege to be directed by you, as we’ve unearthed all these wild characters together in the world of JUMANJI," he added.
Before concluding his tribute Dwayne noted, "And lastly, to Robin Williams ~ this finale is for you."
"The character of Dr Smolder Bravestone was my absolute honor to play in your spirit with the deepest respect, love and JOY In theaters CHRISTMAS DAY," he added.