D4vd faces career crisis as calls to remove his music intensify amid Celeste Rivas murder charge

D4vd has been hit with a massive blow after it was reported that the singer, who is being accused of murdering a teenage girl, was quietly dropped by his record label last year.
The singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was arrested last week on suspicion of murdering Celeste Rivas, whose dismembered and decomposed body was discovered in his Tesla's trunk in early September.
He was charged on Monday, April 20, with first-degree murder with special circumstances, including lying in wait, committing the crime for financial gain, and murdering a witness to an investigation, along with sexual acts with a person under 14 years old and the mutilation of a human body.
As per DA Nathan Hochman, the charge of murdering a witness to an investigation is related to evidence that shows that the victim was a witness in a probe of sexual acts committed by D4vd.
Moreover, on Thursday, during the status conference, prosecutors shared that they found a "significant amount" of child pornography on his iCloud; however, it was not disclosed whether the content was linked to Celeste.
In the wake of such horrifying updates, D4vd collaborations with several artists, including Laufey, Kali Uchis, and Damiano David, have been removed from online streaming platforms.
As reported by Rolling Stone, late last year, Interscope Records quietly dropped the Romantic Homicide singer, while Universal Music Group (UMG) also facilitated some of its artists who had collaborated with D4vd to remove their tracks from streaming platforms.
Furthermore, streaming sites such as Apple Music and Spotify are now facing calls to remove the singer's entire catalogue from their platforms, with music advocacy group Industry Blackout launching a petition.
"The music industry has a responsibility that goes beyond commerce. When an artist has been charged with the sexual abuse and murder of a minor, a child who was drawn into his orbit through his music and public persona, continuing to stream, promote, and profit from his catalogue is a choice. It is not a neutral one," the group said in a statement on their Change.org petition.
Previously, it was reported that D4vd and Celeste were said to have been in a sexual relationship since she was around 13 years old, and DA Nathan Hochman suggested D4vd murdered Celeste after she threatened to publicise their sexual relationship, which would have put his music career at risk.
On Wednesday, the LA medical examiner's officer shared that the teen's death was a homicide, noting that she died from "multiple penetrating injuries" caused by an undisclosed object(s).
The victim was first reported missing in April 2024, with the Tesla later being discovered after it had been moved to an impound lot in LA.