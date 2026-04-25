News
News

D4vd faces career crisis as calls to remove his music intensify amid Celeste Rivas murder charge

D4vd has been charged with the murder of teen, whose body was found from his Tesla in September, 2025

D4vd faces career crisis as calls to remove his music intensify amid Celeste Rivas murder charge
D4vd faces career crisis as calls to remove his music intensify amid Celeste Rivas murder charge

D4vd has been hit with a massive blow after it was reported that the singer, who is being accused of murdering a teenage girl, was quietly dropped by his record label last year.

The singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was arrested last week on suspicion of murdering Celeste Rivas, whose dismembered and decomposed body was discovered in his Tesla's trunk in early September.

He was charged on Monday, April 20, with first-degree murder with special circumstances, including lying in wait, committing the crime for financial gain, and murdering a witness to an investigation, along with sexual acts with a person under 14 years old and the mutilation of a human body.

As per DA Nathan Hochman, the charge of murdering a witness to an investigation is related to evidence that shows that the victim was a witness in a probe of sexual acts committed by D4vd.

Moreover, on Thursday, during the status conference, prosecutors shared that they found a "significant amount" of child pornography on his iCloud; however, it was not disclosed whether the content was linked to Celeste.

In the wake of such horrifying updates, D4vd collaborations with several artists, including Laufey, Kali Uchis, and Damiano David, have been removed from online streaming platforms.

As reported by Rolling Stone, late last year, Interscope Records quietly dropped the Romantic Homicide singer, while Universal Music Group (UMG) also facilitated some of its artists who had collaborated with D4vd to remove their tracks from streaming platforms.

Furthermore, streaming sites such as Apple Music and Spotify are now facing calls to remove the singer's entire catalogue from their platforms, with music advocacy group Industry Blackout launching a petition.

D4vd in court
D4vd in court

"The music industry has a responsibility that goes beyond commerce. When an artist has been charged with the sexual abuse and murder of a minor, a child who was drawn into his orbit through his music and public persona, continuing to stream, promote, and profit from his catalogue is a choice. It is not a neutral one," the group said in a statement on their Change.org petition.

Previously, it was reported that D4vd and Celeste were said to have been in a sexual relationship since she was around 13 years old, and DA Nathan Hochman suggested D4vd murdered Celeste after she threatened to publicise their sexual relationship, which would have put his music career at risk.

On Wednesday, the LA medical examiner's officer shared that the teen's death was a homicide, noting that she died from "multiple penetrating injuries" caused by an undisclosed object(s).

The victim was first reported missing in April 2024, with the Tesla later being discovered after it had been moved to an impound lot in LA. 

Akshay Kumar: First arrest made in cyber harassment case involving star's daughter
Akshay Kumar: First arrest made in cyber harassment case involving star's daughter
Pedro Pascal beau Rafael Olarra shares sweet message after actor’s new movie update
Pedro Pascal beau Rafael Olarra shares sweet message after actor’s new movie update
Katy Perry's 'Teenage Dream' co-star breaks silence on shocking 2019 allegations
Katy Perry's 'Teenage Dream' co-star breaks silence on shocking 2019 allegations
Nikki Glaser delivers brutal jabs at Katy Perry, Victoria Beckham at Time 100 gala
Nikki Glaser delivers brutal jabs at Katy Perry, Victoria Beckham at Time 100 gala
D4vd hit with blow as legal expert highlights damning evidence
D4vd hit with blow as legal expert highlights damning evidence
Demi Lovato performs surprise duet with Jutes at New York City show: Watch
Demi Lovato performs surprise duet with Jutes at New York City show: Watch
Noah Cyrus surprises fans with Billy Ray Cyrus duet at Stagecoach festival
Noah Cyrus surprises fans with Billy Ray Cyrus duet at Stagecoach festival
Cher’s conservatorship plea takes new turn as court finds shocking details
Cher’s conservatorship plea takes new turn as court finds shocking details
Noah Kahan celebrates new album release with moving note: ‘'Beyond belief'
Noah Kahan celebrates new album release with moving note: ‘'Beyond belief'
Kim Kardashian speaks out after Ray J lawsuit is dismissed by court
Kim Kardashian speaks out after Ray J lawsuit is dismissed by court
Michael Jackson faces renewed allegations as siblings speak out on 'soldiers' claim
Michael Jackson faces renewed allegations as siblings speak out on 'soldiers' claim
Inside Justin Bieber’s family time as he shares sweet moments with son Jack Blues
Inside Justin Bieber’s family time as he shares sweet moments with son Jack Blues

Popular News

Pedro Pascal beau Rafael Olarra shares sweet message after actor’s new movie update

Pedro Pascal beau Rafael Olarra shares sweet message after actor’s new movie update
an hour ago
Nikki Glaser delivers brutal jabs at Katy Perry, Victoria Beckham at Time 100 gala

Nikki Glaser delivers brutal jabs at Katy Perry, Victoria Beckham at Time 100 gala

3 hours ago
Sam Altman admits failure linked to Canada mass shooting: ‘Deeply sorry’

Sam Altman admits failure linked to Canada mass shooting: ‘Deeply sorry’
an hour ago