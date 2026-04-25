News
News

Selena Gomez makes big announcement in first video amid Benny Blanco split drama

Selena Gomez finally breaks silence after Benny Blanco break up rumors reach fever pitch

Selena Gomez proudly flaunts engagement ring in new video message amid Benny Blanco break up rumors
Selena Gomez proudly flaunts engagement ring in new video message amid Benny Blanco break up rumors

Selena Gomez has finally broken her silence just days after suffering a major career blow amid Benny Blanco split rumors.

The Calm Down singer sent the internet into a frenzy after a screenshot of her alleged Instagram story - in which Selena had declared herself "single" ignited split rumors with husband, Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez makes big announcement in first video amid Benny Blanco split drama

In the mid of chaos, Spotify also released a list of the most streamed artists, songs and albums of all-time to mark its 20th anniversary on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Selena Gomez makes big announcement in first video amid Benny Blanco split drama

However, Selena - who has been in the music industry since 1981, when she was a kid failed to win any spot in all three lists.

While her bestfriend, Taylor Swift, was ranked number 1 in most-streamed artists on Spotify, with Bad Bunny and Drake taking the second and third spot respectively.

Leaving all the drama behind, Selena turned to her Instagram stories on Saturday, April 25, to make an exciting announcement in a special video message.

Selena Gomez makes big announcement in first video amid Benny Blanco split drama

Proudly flaunting her engagement ring in the video, Selena began, "Hello friends I've seen all your comments and request and I am so exciting to share that Rare Beauty is now available in online at Douglas in Austria, Netherlands and Belgium."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in August 2025 after dating for roughly two years.

'The Boys' spinoff series 'Gen V' axed after two seasons
'The Boys' spinoff series 'Gen V' axed after two seasons
Ellen DeGeneres returns as Dory in first acting gig in five years
Ellen DeGeneres returns as Dory in first acting gig in five years
David Hasselhoff spotted using walker during rare outing with wife
David Hasselhoff spotted using walker during rare outing with wife
'Wicked' star Marissa Bode calls out Southern Airways for alleged discrimination
'Wicked' star Marissa Bode calls out Southern Airways for alleged discrimination
D4vd faces career crisis as calls to remove his music intensify amid Celeste Rivas murder charge
D4vd faces career crisis as calls to remove his music intensify amid Celeste Rivas murder charge
Pedro Pascal beau Rafael Olarra shares sweet message after actor’s new movie update
Pedro Pascal beau Rafael Olarra shares sweet message after actor’s new movie update
Katy Perry's 'Teenage Dream' co-star breaks silence on shocking 2019 allegations
Katy Perry's 'Teenage Dream' co-star breaks silence on shocking 2019 allegations
Nikki Glaser delivers brutal jabs at Katy Perry, Victoria Beckham at Time 100 gala
Nikki Glaser delivers brutal jabs at Katy Perry, Victoria Beckham at Time 100 gala
D4vd hit with blow as legal expert highlights damning evidence
D4vd hit with blow as legal expert highlights damning evidence
Demi Lovato performs surprise duet with Jutes at New York City show: Watch
Demi Lovato performs surprise duet with Jutes at New York City show: Watch
Noah Cyrus surprises fans with Billy Ray Cyrus duet at Stagecoach festival
Noah Cyrus surprises fans with Billy Ray Cyrus duet at Stagecoach festival
Cher’s conservatorship plea takes new turn as court finds shocking details
Cher’s conservatorship plea takes new turn as court finds shocking details

Popular News

Hailey Bieber stuns in Bella Hadid-inspired look after blasting internet apologies

Hailey Bieber stuns in Bella Hadid-inspired look after blasting internet apologies
6 minutes ago
Prince Harry receives heartfelt gift for Meghan Markle in Kyiv with beautiful meaning

Prince Harry receives heartfelt gift for Meghan Markle in Kyiv with beautiful meaning
53 minutes ago
Araghchi reaches Oman after ‘Fruitful’ Pakistan visit, questions US diplomacy

Araghchi reaches Oman after ‘Fruitful’ Pakistan visit, questions US diplomacy
49 minutes ago