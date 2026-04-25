Selena Gomez makes big announcement in first video amid Benny Blanco split drama

Selena Gomez has finally broken her silence just days after suffering a major career blow amid Benny Blanco split rumors.
The Calm Down singer sent the internet into a frenzy after a screenshot of her alleged Instagram story - in which Selena had declared herself "single" ignited split rumors with husband, Benny Blanco.
In the mid of chaos, Spotify also released a list of the most streamed artists, songs and albums of all-time to mark its 20th anniversary on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
However, Selena - who has been in the music industry since 1981, when she was a kid failed to win any spot in all three lists.
While her bestfriend, Taylor Swift, was ranked number 1 in most-streamed artists on Spotify, with Bad Bunny and Drake taking the second and third spot respectively.
Leaving all the drama behind, Selena turned to her Instagram stories on Saturday, April 25, to make an exciting announcement in a special video message.
Proudly flaunting her engagement ring in the video, Selena began, "Hello friends I've seen all your comments and request and I am so exciting to share that Rare Beauty is now available in online at Douglas in Austria, Netherlands and Belgium."
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in August 2025 after dating for roughly two years.