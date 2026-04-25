David Hasselhoff spotted using walker during rare outing with wife

David Hasselhoff was spotted using a walker during an outing along with his wife, Hayle Roberts, in the West Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday, sparking health concerns among fans.
The photos obtained by Page Six show the Looking for Freedom star was seen standing on the support of a walker as the couple passed across a parking lot.
The Crazy For You artist’s representatives told Page Six, the 73-year-old is currently recovering from knee and hip replacement surgery, and receiving physiotherapy sessions to walk again on his legs.
In recent years, David’s health has drawn significant attention. In May 2025, he appeared sitting on a wheelchair in Los Angeles International Airport ahead of a flight to Cancun, Mexico.
The source further said that he is currently on his road to recovery, while eyeing to enter in the industry once again, including a potential appearance in the Baywatch reboot, which is currently being shot at Venice Beach in Los Angeles through July.
David Hasselhoff is known for portraying phenomenal roles in several hits, including the original Baywatch from 1989 to 2000 and also featured in Knight Rider, and sung some popular songs such as Do the Limbo Dance, True Survivor, and more.