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Pedro Pascal beau Rafael Olarra shares sweet message after actor’s new movie update

Rafael Olarra and Pedro Pascal sparked dating rumours in February with their first public sighting in NYC

Pedro Pascal beau Rafael Olarra shares sweet message after actor’s new movie update
Pedro Pascal beau Rafael Olarra shares sweet message after actor’s new movie update

Pedro Pascal's rumoured beau Rafael Olarra shared an adorable photo of him with a cryptic message.

Shortly after Pedro's new movie western-thriller The Brigands Of Rattlecreek was announced on Friday, April 24,  Rafeal turned to his Instagram stories to drop his new photos from a breathtaking landscape.

Sharing a selfie of him from the mountains with giant pine trees while enjoying the serenity in his own company, the creative arts director wrote, "I wish you were here".

Pedro Pascal beau Rafael Olarra shares sweet message after actor’s new movie update

Although, Rafael did not mention anyone, it can be assumed that his message was aimed at Pedro - with whom he ignited dating rumours back in February.

Just three days before this post, Rafael shared a black-and-white portrait of him featuring a bearded look with stylish new frames.

The captionless photo received a heart react from The Last of Us actor - who is currently promoting The Mandalorian.

The Brigands Of Rattlecreek which also stars, Austin Butler, Matthew McCaughney, Thang Wei alongside Pedro is about a sheriff and a doctor who seek revenge against a group of bandits who use the cover of a torrential thunderstorm to rob and terrorize the occupants of a small town.

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