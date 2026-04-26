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‘Michael’ makes history with biggest biopic debut, outshines ‘Oppenheimer’

Jaafar Jackson starrer ‘Michael’ sets new benchmark with historic opening day in biopic history

‘Michael’ makes history with biggest biopic debut, outshines ‘Oppenheimer’
‘Michael’ makes history with biggest biopic debut, outshines ‘Oppenheimer’

Michael has set a new gold standard for biopic openings.

On Saturday, April 25, Variety reported that Jaafar Jackson led movie on the life and legacy of the King of Pop Michael Jackson has made history at the box office with its major record.

The film – released on Friday, April 24, 2026 – dominated the box office with a solid domestic opening of $39.5 million, setting record as the biggest opening day in biopic history.

With its historic debut, Michael has outshined Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh starrer Oppenheimer, which earned $33 million on its first day.

Oppenheimer is a 2023 epic biographical thriller film based on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weapons during World War II.

As per the experts, Michael is set to gross a staggering $90 to $100 million by Sunday, April 26, 2026, surpassing the weekend box office records of previous music biopics; 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody ($51 million) and 2015’s Straight Outta Compton ($60 million).

Michael cast:

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and penned by John Logan, Michael stars Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo.


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