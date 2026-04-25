Nikki Glaser delivers brutal jabs at Katy Perry, Victoria Beckham at Time 100 gala  

After making headlines with the one major confession about Leonardo DiCaprio, Nikki Glaser is back with her roasting game at the Time 100 gala.
The Miss Americana star kicked off the ceremony with some of the finest jabs at the celebrities, including Katy Perry, Victoria Beckham, Noah Kahan and others.
On Thursday, April 23, Nikki hosted the annual gala at Lincoln Centre in New York City, which celebrates Time‘s list of the world’s most influential people.
She began her roasting session with a brutal jab at Victoria Beckham, who is currently in the headlines due to her family feud with her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham.
However, not speaking up about her family tensions, Nikki light-heartedly mocked her as she said, “Oh my god. She was a global pop star, now a serious fashion designer.”
“She’s married to David Beckham. She’s rich, successful, stunning. What’s it going to take to get you to smile? I mean, really, please smile. You’re one of the only British people who should,” the 41-year-old American comedian and actress added.
The FBoy Island actress also roasted Katy Perry, not because of her high-profile relationship or her Ruby Rose controversy, but she mocked her due to her trip to space with Blue Origin on April 14 last year.
This update came after Nikki Glaser revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio sent her three baskets of pasta after she mocked him at the 2026 Golden Globes awards ceremony earlier this year.