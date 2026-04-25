Ellen DeGeneres returns as Dory in first acting gig in five years

Ellen DeGeneres is returning to her acting days, as it was reported that she will be reprising her voice role as Dory in a new Finding Nemo project.
As reported by Deadline, the former host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show will be featured in a short for the Finding Nemo universe.
Details of the project, including its title, plot, and release date have not been disclosed.
Confirming the news, Ellen shared a screenshot of the Deadline report on her Instagram with the caption, "Excited about this."
The new gig marks the 68-year-old's first acting project in five years. She was last featured in a 2021 mini-series, Pixar Popcorn, where she also voiced Dory.
In the Pixar animation, Ellen voiced a talkative blue tang fish who suffers from short-term memory loss. In 2003 Finding Nemo, Dory helps clownfish Marlin during his search for his young son, Nemo.
Ellen was part of the 2016 Finding Nemo sequel, Finding Dory, which follows Dory's journey from the Great Barrier Reef to California's Marine Life Institute to find her parents.
Finding Dory was a massive success at the box office, ranking in a massive $486 million in the US and more than $1 billion worldwide at the time of its release.
Ellen's upcoming work with the Finding Nemo universe comes months after she returned to the US. In February, People reported that she and her wife, Portia de Rossi, purchased a new home in California, following their 2024 move to the UK.
However, a source told the publication that Ellen was not moving back to the US permanently, and is planning to split her time between the UK and Montecito, California.