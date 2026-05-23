King Charles pays heartfelt tribute to Prince Philip as DofE turns 70  

King Charles is celebrating the late Prince Philip's charity, the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, on its 70th anniversary.
For those unaware, DofE refers to The Duke of Edinburgh's Award, a youth achievement charity in the United Kingdom.
On Saturday, May 23rd, the charity, established in 1956 by the late Queen Elizabeth II’s husband and His Majesty’s father, Prince Philip, marked its 70th anniversary.
Buckingham Palace shared throwback glimpses of the late duke empowering youth by introducing "the scheme for anyone to use," which was established to show how to spend leisure time.
"An inspiring week celebrating young people who’ve achieved their Gold Award, this year is extra special as we celebrate 70 years of the DofE charity, the millions of young people who’ve grown through it, and the volunteers who’ve made those experiences possible," the King Charles III office stated.
Prince Edward's role in DofE:
It is also pertinent to note that after the 77-year-old monarch ascended the British throne in 2023, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, became a patron of the foundation.
Since then, His Royal Highness has been advocating for the Award and for young people.
The DofE charity helps young people aged 14 to 24 build vital life skills, resilience, and confidence through volunteering, physical challenges, expeditions, and residential activities.
This update came after King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla concluded their short trip to Northern Ireland.