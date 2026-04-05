Dakota Johnson, Role Model seal their date with steamy kiss amid dating buzz

Dakota Johnson and Role Model's romance is turning up the heat in LA!
On Saturday, April 4, TMZ reported about the yet-to-be-confirmed pair's PDA-packed outing in Los Angeles, sharing that they enjoyed a cozy night out together amid their ongoing dating rumors.
The Fifty Shades of Grey actress and the 28-year-old American singer-songwriter initially sparked romance buzz in late December 2025, after being spotted looking cozy during a friends meetup.
During their latest outing on Friday night, April 3, Johnson and the A Little More Time singer turned up the heat with their cozy and affectionate gestures, sealing their date with a steamy kiss.
In the photos shared by Backgrid on Instagram, the Materialists star can be seen looking gorgeous in a forest green shirt layered under a black sweater and paired with black trousers.
Meanwhile, Role Model kept things casual in a dark blue T-shirt and a pair of jeans, sporting a camouflage cap.
Some of the snaps feature the couple sharing a steamy kiss as they hugged each other tightly.
The two were also seen cuddling up on each other in a parking lot in Los Feliz, and later spent their night at Little Dom's restaurant with friends, where they were holding hands and grabbing each other.
Since December, Dakota Johnson and Role Model have been spotted getting cozy in multiple outings, fueling their romance speculation.
However, they are yet to confirm the buzz officially.