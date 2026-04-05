Here's why German men under 45 need military approval for extended stays abroad

German males aged between 17 and 45 might have to take approval for a long stay abroad due to changes in a new law which introduced voluntary military service.
About changes in new German law:
The Military Service Modernisation Act, which came into effect on January 1, aims to boost defences following threats from Russia amid the Ukraine war.
As reported by the BBC, a defence ministry spokesman confirmed that males aged 17 and older would require prior approval for stays longer than three months.
Under the current law, travel approvals must be granted, and it remains unclear how the rule would be enforced if not followed.
The defence ministry spokesman said that the regulation was intended to "ensure a reliable and meaningful military registration system", adding, "In the event of an emergency, we must know who may be staying abroad for an extended period."
Moreover, the legal basis for the requirement lies in Germany's 1956 Conscription Act, which has been amended several times, most recently last December.
Prior to the latest change in the law, the obligation to report extended stays abroad applied only if the country was in a state of national defence.
The Military Service Modernisation Act is aiming to expand the number of active personnel from around 180,000 to 260,000 by 2035.
Germany's voluntary military service:
In December, the German parliament voted to introduce voluntary military service, which meant that from January all 18-year-olds would be sent a questionnaire asking if they were interested in joining the armed forces.
Furthermore, from July 2027, the volunteers must undergo a fitness assessment to determine whether they would be eligible for service should war break out.
Women may volunteer for military service but cannot be compelled to serve under Germany's constitution.
While the plan is for voluntary service, if the security situation worsens or if too few volunteers came forward, a form of compulsory military service could be considered.
Notably, compulsory military service in Germany was ended in 2011 under then-chancellor Angela Merkel.