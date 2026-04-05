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Keir Starmer slams Kanye West's UK festival appearance

The American rapper is set to headline Wireless Festival in London this year

Keir Starmer slams Kanye Wests UK festival appearance

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has expressed concern over Kanye West's appearance at the Wireless Festival in London this summer.

The controversial rapper has drawn widespread criticism for antisemitic comments in recent years, for which he issued an apology in January.

Ye was announced as the headliner for all three days of the rap and R&B festival in north London earlier this week.

As reported by The Sun, Keir said that West has been booked "despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism".

"Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly wherever it appears," the prime minister said.

He added, "Everyone has a responsibility to ensure Britain is a place where Jewish people feel safe."

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said on Thursday that the government should ban the American rapper from entering the UK.

Last year West was blocked from entering Australia after releasing a song titled Heil Hitler.

He also declared himself a Nazi and sold T-shirts featuring a swastika on his clothing website.

In November 2025, West held a meeting with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto where he reportedly apologised for his past antisemitic comments and issued another apology in January 2026.

Kanye West has not performed in the UK since 2015, when he headlined Glastonbury.

Wireless has described the event, running from July 10 to July 12, as a "three night journey through his most iconic records".

Earlier this week, the leader of the largest body representing Jews in the UK, the Board of Deputies of British Jews, told BBC Newsnight that West should not be allowed to enter the country.

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