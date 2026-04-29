'Spider-Man: Brand New Day script pages reveal Peter Park being 'entirely alone'

Marvel has published the first three pages of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day script, sharing how the movie is set to begin and giving a small glimpse of how Peter Parker has been coping alone.
Shared on Wednesday, April 28, the script shows that the movie kicks off with a past montage, including some of the footage already seen by the fans in the trailer.
The pages also include handwritten details added by director Destin Daniel Cretton, providing more insight, as one note read, "For the 1st time, Peter is entirely alone."
Originally published by Entertainment Weekly, the script begins at the Marvel Studios title card, which will show "the memories Peter no longer shares with Ned and MJ and Aunt May" as Peter Parker's memory was wiped at the end of 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.
The handwritten notes by Cretton also pointed out the "signs of unhealthy living" and Spider-Man having no access to Stark's money or gadgets, hence, all of his "tech needs to have been made by Peter".
It was also noted that Peter's AI assistant, EV, is "sadly the closest thing Peter has to a friend".
Furthermore, the second page showed more handwritten notes regarding the filming details about specific scenes.
At the last page, Tom Holland showed off his humorous side as he underlined "me" in the script, adding "Me!! very important (#1 - Tom)", in a response, the director penned on the page, "???!!!! How did Tom get hold of my script?"
Director Cretton also revealed that the new Peter's suit is inspired by his encounter with Tobey Maguire's and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man variants and would be made with real fabric, and fans will be able to see seams and wrinkles.
While everyone has forgotten Peter, he is not entirely alone, as he will team up with Mark Ruffalo's Hulk in Brand New Day and his combative relationship with Jon Bernthal's Punisher will lead to a lot of street-level action.
Spider-Man will also be facing off against a slew of villains, including Michael Mando's Scorpion (who first appeared in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming), Marvin Jones III as Tombstone, as well as Boomerang, Tarantula, and The Hand, a shadowy organisation that has ties to Daredevil, Iron Fist, and The Defenders series.
Notably, Spider-Man: Brand New Day hit theatres on July 31.