Lizzo celebrates 38th birthday with romantic moment & album announcement

Lizzo shared a heartwarming glimpse into her 38th birthday celebrations, including a sweet moment with boyfriend Myke Wright that quickly caught fans’ attention.
On Tuesday, April 28, the About Damn Time songestress took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her 38th birthday celebrations, while also hinting at the release date of her upcoming album, Bitch.
“Thank yall for the bday wishes. PRE ORDER MY NEW ALBUM BITCH - COMING JUNE 5th,” Lizzo captioned the post.
The Pink songstress appeared in several shots wearing a strapless mini dress printed with “Happy Birthday,” complemented by coordinating over-the-knee boots.
Lizzo, who turned 38 on Monday, posed with birthday balloons and a party blower, finishing her look with a birthday hat and sparkling jewelry.
One clip showed her blowing out candles before twerking, while another cake featured her album cover with a middle finger design.
The birthday carousel also featured moments with friends, album artwork, and a final shot of boyfriend Myke Wright kissing her on the cheek.
Lizzo and Wright were previously seen hand-in-hand on Monday en route to the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles to celebrate her special day.
For the occasion, the Truth Hurt songstress wore a black dress with sheer detailing, completed with black heels, sunglasses, and a brown fur wrap.
Lizzo and Myke Wright went public with their relationship in April 2022 but have been linked since October 2021, after first meeting while cohosting MTV’s Wonderland in 2016.