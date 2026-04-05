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Louisiana: At least 13 injured after drunk driver crashes into Lao New Year parade

Multiple injuries reported after a drunk driver crashed his vehicle into a crowd of people celebrating the Lao New Year

Louisiana: At least 13 injured after drunk driver crashes into Lao New Year parade
Louisiana: At least 13 injured after drunk driver crashes into Lao New Year parade

At least 13 people were hospitalised after a drunk driver ploughed into a crowd celebrating the Lao New Year in Louisiana.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office shared with NBC News that the vehicle hit "multiple pedestrians" Saturday afternoon, April 4, at the corner of Savannakhet Street and Melancon Road in Broussard.

"Several individuals sustained injuries, some of which are believed to be serious," the sheriff's office noted.

The crash happened during a Lao New Year event celebrating the Buddhist new year.

Acadian Ambulance, a private ambulance company, said on social media that it responded to the emergency at around 2:30 p.m. and sent 10 ambulances and a helicopter to aid the injured. Two patients were airlifted, it stated.

The driver, who was taken into custody, has been identified as Todd Landry, a 57-year-old who lived in Jeanerette.

He appeared impaired when police arrived and later tested positive for a high blood alcohol level. He was charged with impaired, negligent and careless driving and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

The incident did not appear to be intentional, officials said.

About Lao New Year celebrations:

The parade is part of a three-day New Year celebration set in the Lanexang Village, a Laotian neighbourhood near New Iberia with hundreds of families near the Buddhist temple grounds of Wat Thammarattanaram.

It includes Southeast Asian food, live music, a parade and other family-friendly activities attracting thousands each year.

Following the horrific incident, festival organisers cancelled afternoon and evening events but plan to hold religious services on Sunday.

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