Archbishop of Canterbury to pray for Middle East peace in first Easter sermon

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, is set to use her first Easter sermon to pray for peace in the Middle East.
Speaking from Canterbury Cathedral on Easter Sunday, she will call "with renewed urgency" for an end to the escalating violence and destruction in the region.
Her inaugural Easter sermon is set to take place more than a month since the war, which began when the US-Israel attacked Iran, killing the former supreme leader Ali Khamenei.
The war has already claimed thousands of lives and triggered significant global repercussions, including a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, leading to soaring fuel prices worldwide.
Dame Sarah is expected to pray that "all people of the region receive the peace, justice and freedom they long for".
She will tell the cathedral's congregation, "This week our gaze and our prayers have been turned towards the land where Jesus was crucified and raised from the dead."
Dame Sarah will also pray for those take care of others in society, such as healthcare workers, and for people who are dealing with personal struggles.
About the Archbishop of Canterbury
While King Charles is head of the Church, Dame Sarah is the most senior bishop and the spiritual leader of the Church and the worldwide Anglican Communion.
She is the Church's first female Archbishop of Canterbury after being enthroned at a ceremony attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales last month.