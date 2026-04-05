Victoria Beckham drops sweet Easter images, Brooklyn left out

It’s finally time to get into the festive spirit as Easter has arrived!
On Sunday, April 5, 2026, Victoria Beckham shared a glimpse of Easter celebrations on her Instagram story to mark the special festival in Miami with her husband David Beckham.
The Easter celebration occurs after the opening of Inter Miami’s new $750 million Freedom Park Stadium.
In one image, the English fashion designer casually posed in a room decorated with Easter lights, along with customised gift hampers placed in the room for her husband David, and her three children, Cruz.
The 51-year-old singer-turned-fashion designer captioned her post, "Happy easter!!!"
Victoria also dropped a sweet snap of David holding a Country magazine and Creme Eggs along with hampers including treats for David, and Romeo, Cruz, Harper, and the boys’ girlfriends, Kim Turnbull and Jackie Apostel.
However, the personalised gifts notably didn’t include anything for eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, highlighting the couple’s ongoing estrangement from the family.
For those unversed, Victoria and her eldest son Brooklyn have been involved in a public feud since the former photographer accused his mom of ruining his marriage.
While the Beckhams presented a united front, Brooklyn and Nicola’s absence underscored the ongoing family rift, even during a major holiday gathering.