Cruz Beckham slams age-gap trolls about his girlfriend Jackie Apostel

Cruz Beckham has publicly slammed and responded to criticism regarding the age difference between him and his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.
For the unversed, the 21-year-old Beckham went Instagram official with his 30-year-old DJ in October 2024 after first being spotted together at Glastonbury.
Despite the age difference, their relationship has been going smooth, however, the couple found themselves becoming a target of cruel comments about their age difference.
However, this weekend, the youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham during his latest TikTok video filmed himself whipping up pancakes for Jackie, writing in the caption, "She wants crepe, she got em."
Under, his video, a user commented regarding the pair's age-gap, as they wrote, "I love when a son cooks for his mum."
To which, the musician didn't hesitate to and clapped back, replying, "u think VB is eating a Nutella crepe, no chance daley. (sic)"
Cruz Beckham’s reply to a user comes after he performed a song named Loneliest Boy, which is thought to be about Brooklyn Beckham, his older brother and his estrangement with the Beckham family.
It’s worth mentioning here that the Brooklyn family has been involved in a public feud with their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham accusing his parents of controlling him.