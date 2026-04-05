Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal saga: Full timeline explained 

One fine day of December 2024, Blake Lively found the courage to speak out against the mental trauma and discomfort she faced while filming her popular Colleen Hoover movie, It Ends With Us.
The Gossip Girl alum did not just speak out at the time; she also turned her resilience into courage that gave her the confidence to submit the harassment case in the Civil Rights Department against Baldoni with explosive allegations that shook the entertainment industry.
Well, courage does not always come with ease. Lively's journey throughout her legal battle distanced her not only from her close industry pals but also from her fans as well.
Blake Lively's serious allegations against Justin Baldoni and Producer Jamey Heath:
Ryan Reynolds' wife alleged that Baldoni had enlisted the services of Melissa Nathan—a crisis PR specialist whose previous clients include Johnny Depp—to aid in this effort.
In her filing, she also accused the 41-year-old popular actor and director of fostering a toxic work environment during filming alongside the producer.
The details reported in the court documents, she requested that Baldoni and Heath cease "showing nude videos or images of women, including a producer’s wife, to BL and/or her employees," among other inappropriate behaviours.
Justin Baldoni's counterlawsuit:
Later, right after four months of It Ends With Us global release, Baldoni dubbed the allegations "shameful" and did not sit back.
In December 2024, he filed a counter-lawsuit against the Another Simple Favour actress and demanded $400 million to pay him for tarnishing his reputation over "baseless" and full of "categorically false accusations."
As a result of these harassment charges, Justin Baldoni faced his first career setback as WME had dropped Baldoni as a client, as reported by The New York Times in their lengthy article.
Although the talent agency publicly insisted that Lively and Reynolds, both of whom are represented by WME, weren’t behind its decision.
Despite their clarification, Baldoni, 41, and his publicity team sued The New York Times for libel.
Blake Lively's first response to Justin Baldoni's lawsuit in January 2025:
"This is an age-old story: A woman speaks up with concrete evidence of sexual harassment and retaliation, and the abuser attempts to turn the tables on the victim. This is what experts call DARVO. Deny. Attack. Reverse Victim Offender," The Town actress lashed out.
Bombshell court trial date scheduled for the public trial:
Lewis J. Liman, the New York federal judge assigned to the case, told Lively and Baldoni's lawyers to prepare for a trial date of March 9, 2026, also warning them to be ready to "address complaints about pretrial publicity and attorney conduct."
This is likely in reference to Lively's lawyers claiming that an attorney for Baldoni had been trying to taint potential jurors.
Justin Baldoni involves Blake Lively's close pal, Taylor Swift in the case:
Lively's longtime friend Swift was subpoenaed by Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, in May, with lawyers for Lively and Reynolds in turn attempting to block the subpoena.
Baldoni's team claimed on Wednesday that Lively's attorney "demanded that Ms Swift release a statement of support for Ms Lively," alleging that "if Ms Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms Lively's possession would be released."
Afterwards, Taylor Swift has been estranged since her involvement in the Blake Lively's harassment case.
However, 2026 came as a huge shock after the United States of America's judge dismissed the Gossip Girl alum's 10 out of 13 claims against her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, on Thursday, April 2nd.
The popular American actress, whose career and personal life are seemingly on the line due to her messy legal battle with Baldoni, was "devastated" due to the huge setback in her lawsuit.
What's next in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal saga in May:
"The ultimate moment for a plaintiff’s story to be told is at trial; we expect that to be the case here [with Lively]. So we would, of course, expect her to be a witness at her trial. Of course she's going to testify," Blake Lively's attorney, Mike Gottlieb, told People next month of this year.
A trial is scheduled to begin in New York on May 18, 2026. Attorneys for Lively and Baldoni have previously said that both actors plan to testify during the trial.