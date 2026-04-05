Victoria Beckham snubs Brooklyn as family reunites to mark David's big moment 

Victoria Beckham has seemingly overcome the heartbreak of her estranged son, Brooklyn Beckham, as she reunites with family for her husband, David Beckham's, historic moment.
Last night, after the retired English footballer's popular team, Inter Miami, debuted at NU Stadium, the English fashion designer took to her Instagram account to pay a touching tribute to her life partner.
Victoria reunited with her two sons, Romeo Beckham and Cruz Beckham, and her only daughter, Harper Seven Beckham, to celebrate David's huge milestone.
"What an incredible night last night!!! We couldn’t be prouder of @davidbeckham. Watching you turn your dream into reality inspires us all every day. We love you so much!!! @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @harperbeckham @jackie.apostel @kim_turnbull," the 51-year-old singer-turned-fashion designer captioned her post.
Victoria has appeared to snub his eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, as she did not mention the former photographer and his wife, Nicola Peltz.
Despite Brooklyn grabbing headlines due to his tense appearance, the Wanna Be crooner continued to celebrate her husband.
For those unaware, Victoria and her eldest son have been involved in a public feud since the former photographer accused his mom of ruining his marriage.
After sending multiple branch messages to Brooklyn and Nicola, Victoria and David did not acknowledge the rift.