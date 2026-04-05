Blake Lively’s undisclosed shocking plea in 'It Ends with Us' drama unfolds

Blake Lively's shocking unclosed appeal to the Producers Guild of America regarding her contribution in It Ends with Us has recently been unfolded.
As reported by Daily Mail, the email from January 2024, disclosed that the 38-year-old actress requesting formal recognition for her work as a producer on the movie adaption.
In the five-page message, the Gossip Girl alum wrote, “Just a few days ago, I was officially granted the title of Producer, after a year and a half of asking, and working tirelessly to prove the validity of that title.”
Lively added, “I’ve produced every moment of this film, from pre-production, through production, into post, and now into worldwide marketing and release.”
The Another Simple Favor star’s email included 77 bullet points detailing her involvement in the production.
Her claims also included that she “rewrote the script to improve the role of Jennie Bloom after 3 actresses turned in down.”
Moreover, the same letter sent by the wife of Ryan Reynolds has since been cited by Judge Lewis Liman in a decision to dismiss most of her claims against Baldoni, including sexual harassment allegations.
However, her claims relating to retaliation and breach of contract have not been tossed.
Hence, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's trial is set for May 18, 2026.