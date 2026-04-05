Jared Leto grabs unexpected role amid sexual misconduct allegations

Jared Leto recently landed an unexpected role amid allegations of sexual misconduct.
According to Art Threat, the 54-year-old actor has been revealed to be Skeletor’s voice in the new trailer of Masters of the Universe.
The Tron: Ares star, in the 2.5-minute trailer delivered lines with understated intensity, completely abandoning the shrieking cackle and opting for a British-accented tone.
Leto’s first major line in the trailer read, “The universe shall quake in my shadow.”
Directed by Travis Knight, the upcoming movie has been written by Chris Butler, Aaron and Adam Nee, and David Callaham.
Apart from the Oscar-winning actor, the forthcoming sword and sorcery movie also stars Nicholas Galitzine stars as Prince Adam / He-Man, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Idris Elba, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley, and Kristen Wiig.
Masters of the Universe is scheduled to be released on June 5, 2026.
It is worth mentioning here that Jared Leto’s role in the new movie comes months after he was accused of sexual misconduct by several women online.
In June 2025, Air Mail published an article following interview with nine women, who claimed that the Morbius actor behaved inappropriately towards them, which Leto had denied strongly.