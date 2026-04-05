Tori Spelling and children rushed to hospital following car crash

Tori Spelling and four of her children were hospitalized after meeting a car crash in Temecula, California, on Thursday, April 2.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies responded to the situation at 5:45 p.m., finding two vehicles with great damage after the collision.
As per TMZ, the Trick star was enroute along with four children along with three of their friends when they collided with a driver who allegedly ran a red light while speeding.
All passengers were evaluated at the scene before getting rushed to hospital in three ambulances.
Injuries reported included cuts, bruises, contusions, and concussions.
Though, no one has been held accountable for the incident on April 4.
For those unaware, the Beverly Hills star shares five children with ex-husband Dean McDermott: Liam, 19; Stella, 17; Hattie, 14; Finn, 13; and Beau, 9.
Notably, Spelling also survived a severe car accident in 2011 while she was expecting and driving her two eldest children. At the time, the 90210 star told PEOPLE that she was shaken but her family remained safe.
A video obtained by TMZ shows Spelling speaking with an officer at the scene, underscoring the seriousness of the crash but providing reassurance that she and the children are receiving care.