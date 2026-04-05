Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s fairytale romance in their most memorable moments

Taylor Swift, amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce, continues to delight fans with their memorable moments together.
The Life of a Showgirl singer and the NFL star effortlessly maintained their star power, whether sharing intimate moments or stepping out together at high-profile events and award shows.
Their chemistry, authenticity, and effortless charm have made them one of the most talked-about couples in recent years.
Notably, the couple’s romance has spanned three years, beginning in the summer of 2023.
After going public later that year, they became a staple of pop culture, eventually announcing their engagement in August 2025.
Here are Swift and Kelce’s best moments so far:
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce best outings together
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's PDA-filled date night at SNL afterparty
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce looked “so happy” during their PDA-filled date at an SNL afterparty in New York City, enjoying time together at Catch Steak following the season 49 premiere.
The Eras Tour stage debut
Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance during Taylor Swift’s London show at Wembley Stadium, joining her on stage during I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.
Dressed in a tuxedo and sparkly top hat, he carried Swift during her outfit change, playfully powdered her face, showed off some dance moves, and exited with a big smile.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on field after 2024 Super Bowl win
Travis Kelce celebrated his 2024 Super Bowl win with a kiss from Taylor Swift after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Las Vegas, as the couple embraced on the field during the victory celebrations.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce proposal
The couple announced their engagement on August 26, 20205 with a joint Instagram post showing Kelce on one knee in a floral-filled garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri.
In a shared post, the Blank Space singer captioned it, with the caption: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make first awards appearance at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026
At the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards - held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 26 - Swift and Kelce made their first joint awards show appearance, marking a significant moment in their romance.