Kris Jenner's Easter throwback sparks frenzy after making waves in China  

Kris Jenner is leading Easter celebrations with rare nostalgic photos.
On Sunday, March 5th, The Kardashians alum turned to her Instagram account to release a slew of never-before-seen images featuring her daughters, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner.
"Happy Easter!!" the 70-year-old momager scribbled in the caption.
She also included pictures of her late husband, Robert Kardashian, with whom she shares her three daughters and one son, Rob.
For those unaware, Easter is the most significant Christian holiday, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after his crucifixion, symbolizing victory over sin and death, and the promise of eternal life.
This update came shortly after CNN reported that Kris Jenner is trending on social media in China, as many young people have found a digital lucky charm in her.
Several Beijing youngsters have changed their profile pictures to the socialites' image on platforms like RedNote and others.
Notably, the hashtag #krisjennerManifestation has racked up 52.9 million views and 99,000 posts on the platform.
The photos of Kris Jenner, who reportedly has a net worth of hundreds of millions of dollars, are often layered with images of dollar bills or captioned in English with phrases such as "Let’s manifest" or "Keep rich, stay slay" on the internet in China.
As of now, Kris Jenner has not reacted to this Chinese buzz.