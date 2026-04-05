News
News

Kris Jenner's Easter throwback sparks frenzy after making waves in China

'The Kardashians' alum celebrates 2026 Easter with nostalgic snaps on Instagram

Kris Jenners Easter throwback sparks frenzy after making waves in China
Kris Jenner's Easter throwback sparks frenzy after making waves in China  

Kris Jenner is leading Easter celebrations with rare nostalgic photos. 

On Sunday, March 5th, The Kardashians alum turned to her Instagram account to release a slew of never-before-seen images featuring her daughters, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner.  

"Happy Easter!!" the 70-year-old momager scribbled in the caption.

She also included pictures of her late husband, Robert Kardashian, with whom she shares her three daughters and one son, Rob.

For those unaware, Easter is the most significant Christian holiday, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after his crucifixion, symbolizing victory over sin and death, and the promise of eternal life.

This update came shortly after CNN reported that Kris Jenner is trending on social media in China, as many young people have found a digital lucky charm in her.

Several Beijing youngsters have changed their profile pictures to the socialites' image on platforms like RedNote and others.

Notably, the hashtag #krisjennerManifestation has racked up 52.9 million views and 99,000 posts on the platform.

The photos of Kris Jenner, who reportedly has a net worth of hundreds of millions of dollars, are often layered with images of dollar bills or captioned in English with phrases such as "Let’s manifest" or "Keep rich, stay slay" on the internet in China. 

As of now, Kris Jenner has not reacted to this Chinese buzz.  

Kim Kardashian’s new series fails to find space on Hulu after two years
Kim Kardashian’s new series fails to find space on Hulu after two years
Sydney Sweeney inches closer to becoming new James Bond after director's bombshell claim
Sydney Sweeney inches closer to becoming new James Bond after director's bombshell claim
Zendaya, Robert Pattinson’s 'The Drama' impresses with strong opening
Zendaya, Robert Pattinson’s 'The Drama' impresses with strong opening
Jennifer Aniston observes first Easter with beau Jim Curtis: Pics inside
Jennifer Aniston observes first Easter with beau Jim Curtis: Pics inside
Blake Lively marks 2026 Easter after 'humiliating' defeat by Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively marks 2026 Easter after 'humiliating' defeat by Justin Baldoni
Kelly Osbourne celebrates Easter with heartfelt egg hunt for son
Kelly Osbourne celebrates Easter with heartfelt egg hunt for son
Victoria Beckham drops sweet Easter images, Brooklyn left out
Victoria Beckham drops sweet Easter images, Brooklyn left out
Tori Spelling and children rushed to hospital following car crash
Tori Spelling and children rushed to hospital following car crash
Victoria Beckham snubs Brooklyn as family reunites to mark David's big moment
Victoria Beckham snubs Brooklyn as family reunites to mark David's big moment
Jack Black returns to 'Saturday Night Live' as he rejoins 5-Timers Club
Jack Black returns to 'Saturday Night Live' as he rejoins 5-Timers Club
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal saga: Full timeline explained
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal saga: Full timeline explained
Cruz Beckham slams age-gap trolls about his girlfriend Jackie Apostel
Cruz Beckham slams age-gap trolls about his girlfriend Jackie Apostel

Popular News

Measles Outbreak: Bangladesh launches emergency vaccination with UNICEF as death toll nears 100

Measles Outbreak: Bangladesh launches emergency vaccination with UNICEF as death toll nears 100
9 hours ago
Oil Crisis: OPEC agrees to boost oil output, fears slow recovery after attacks

Oil Crisis: OPEC agrees to boost oil output, fears slow recovery after attacks
11 hours ago
Kelly Osbourne celebrates Easter with heartfelt egg hunt for son

Kelly Osbourne celebrates Easter with heartfelt egg hunt for son
11 hours ago