Britney Spears teases big music return after surprise Easter reunion  

Britney Spears has sparked a new online debate with her surprise Easter reunion.
On Sunday, April 5th, the Toxic hitmaker is back in the headlines as she reunited with fellow singer, Diane Warren and Molly Shannon, for prestigious celebrations.
After her DUI controversy, Diane turned to her Instagram account to share the joyful update as Britney made a rare appearance in her pal's post.
"Fun afternoon with some old friends! @theofficialsuperstar @cadehudson22 @britneyspears," she penned the caption.
Apart from her heartfelt Easter message, the Criminal crooner also joined her longtime manager, Cade Hudson.
Fans reaction:
As her new photos gained popularity on social media, several fans began speculating that Britney might be working with the musician for her upcoming projects.
"I am hoping for new music," one fan commented.
A second noted, "OMFG NEW MUSIC?"
"When Your Eyes Say It 2.0? OMFG," a third said.
For those unaware, Britney Spears initially collaborated with songwriter Diane Warren on the song, When Eyes Say It, which she released in 2000.
So far, Britney Spears, who got arrested over DUI charges last month, has yet to respond to her music return.
Rather than issuing any statement on new music, the pop star made a new public appearance as she was spotted sitting in her car on the passenger seat while the driver was in the driver's seat.
However, it remains unclear where she was headed.