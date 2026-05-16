ACM Awards 2026: Everything about time, date, venue, host and how to watch

The 2026 ACM Awards are just around the corner and has already sparked a buzz among fans.
As every year, the Academy of Country Music has once again set the industry’s most incredible artists competing for the prestigious awards, with the best among them taking home the accolade.
With the buzz around the upcoming star-studded music gala flaring up, fans are also curious about the details of the ceremony, including when and where it will take place, who will host it, and how to watch the event online.
Here’s all you need to know about the ACM Awards 2026.
When and where will ACM Awards 2026 take place?
The 2026 ACM Awards is set to take place on Sunday, May 17, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, at 8 pm EDT/ 5 pm PDT.
Who will host the ACM Awards 2026?
Shania Twain is set to host the glitzy ACM Awards 2026.
“It's such an honor to be part of this incredible night celebrating Country Music's biggest stars, especially with so many talented women leading nominations this year. I can't wait to welcome all of the fans and artists out for this unforgettable night," the 60-year-old previously stated.
How to watch ACM Awards 2026?
The 61st Academy of Country Music Awards will stream live on Prime Video and Amazon Music from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 17, 2026.
Who will perform at the ACM Awards 2026?
Top artists of the music industry are set to perform at the 2026 Grammys, including Riley Green, and Lainey Wilson.
The esteemed event will also see Kacey Musgraves perform her newly released single from her new album Middle of Nowhere.
Other stars who are set to dominate the stage with their performances include Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Kane Brown, Avery Anna, Carter Faith, Jordan Davis, Tucker Wetmore, and Zach Top.