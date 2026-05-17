Pete Davidson's ex Elsie Hewitt makes plea for help after split with 'SNL' star

Elsie Hewitt, the ex-girlfriend of Pete Davidson, is in desperate need of help, as she searches for her "right hand person" following the breakup with the Saturday Night Live alum.
On Saturday, May 16, turning to her Instagram Story, Hewitt penned, "I'm currently trying to find an assistant/ mother's helper / nanny type / basically [a] right hand person."
The actress made a public call for any participants who are interested, requesting that only those who are "qualified and serious" should apply for the position.
"Only looking @ responses with resumes. ($ of course)," she added.
Her search for assistance came five months after she and Davidson welcomed their first baby together, Scottie Rose, in December 2025.
It was reported this week that the pair ended their 14-month romance after their relationship faced challenges due to Davidson's demanding work schedule after the birth of their daughter.
"They tried to make it work but there were different stressors, including having a baby together as two people who didn't yet know each other that well," an insider informed the Us Weekly.
The sources shared that Hewitt and the actor are no longer together romantically and are focusing solely on co-parenting.
Earlier this week, the comic opened up on his Pete Davidson Show podcast about experiencing heartwarming parenting milestones with daughter Scottie Rose.
"[She] is 5 months old now," he revealed. "She's doing tummy time. She is really, really communicative. She's trying to talk now. She'll talk all day, but it's just she’s going 'la," so we kind of talk all day, and she's so young."
Prior to dating Hewitt, Davidson was engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018 and had high-profile relationships with Kate Beckinsale and Kim Kardashian.