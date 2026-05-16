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Maya Hawke reveals one regret from her Valentine’s Day wedding

The 'Missing Out' crooner and Christian Lee Hutson tied the knot during a private ceremony in New York City on Valentine's Day

Maya Hawke reveals one regret from her Valentine’s Day wedding
Maya Hawke reveals one regret from her Valentine’s Day wedding

Maya Hawke has reflected on her surprise Valentine’s Day wedding to musician Christian Lee Hutson, sharing one major lesson she learned from the experience.

The couple exchanged marital vows during a private ceremony in New York City on February 14, 2026, surrounded by close peers, and pals. 

While speaking to PEOPLE, the Missing Out crooner described the wedding as “wonderful” but admitted she couldn’t stop herself from thinking about whether everyone else was enjoying themselves.

Reflecting back to the most wonderful day of her life, Maya said she wishes she had relaxed more and focused on her own happiness instead of stressing over every detail.

Maya strongly advised the brides and grooms to be “worry less” and stay focused on your big day, describing that she has worked herself into a “tizzy” trying to ensure guests had a perfect experience, only to realise later that they made the most out of it .

Maya Hawke reveals one regret from her Valentine’s Day wedding

For the ceremony, the To Love a Boy artist opted for a custom Prada wedding dress paired with a dramatic feathered winter coat, while Hutson chose a classic Prada tuxedo.

Among the guests, Stranger Things cast members were also included in her special event.

The Thérèse artist later described married life as “absolutely fantastic” and said she feels “very lucky” and grateful.

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