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Scarlett Johansson misses 'Paper Tiger' 10-minutes ovation at Cannes

The 'Black Widor' star was not in attendance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, where 'Paper Tiger' earned standing ovation

Scarlett Johansson misses Paper Tiger 10-minutes ovation at Cannes
Scarlett Johansson misses 'Paper Tiger' 10-minutes ovation at Cannes

Scarlett Johansson was a no-show at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival and failed to hop on a FaceTime during her film Paper Tiger's standing ovation.

On Saturday, May 16, the Marvel star's drama drew a 10-minute standing ovation at its world premiere at the Grand Theatre Lumiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Cate Blanchett and Julianne Moore led the applause, with director James Gray expressing his gratitude towards the audiences, who keep the cinema alive.

"There's much more grey now in the beard, not just the name, but the beard. And I have learned finally to appreciate. But the more I appreciate you, without you, there is no cinema, cinema needs you. And cinema needs you guys more than ever," Gray said.

The film, led by Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Miles Teller, follows two brothers who pursue the American Dream but get involved in a dangerous Russian mafia scheme that terrorises their family.


During the standing ovation, Gray tried to call the Lost in Translation actress so she could enjoy the glory; however, amid a busy schedule, Scarlett could not be reached.

As reported by Variety, the call went to voicemail with Johansson busy filming The Exorcist reboot.

Amid the missed FaceTime, Gray shook his head in mock frustration and gestured at his phone.

Notably, Paper Tiger is James Gray's sixth Croisette premiere after Armageddon Time, The Immigrant, Two Lovers, We Own the Night, and The Yards

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