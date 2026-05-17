Pamela Anderson ready for love again amid Tom Cruise dating reports

Pamela Anderson is reportedly opening herself up to love again as fresh romance rumours surrounding Tom Cruise continue to make headlines.
A source told the Daily Mail that The Naked Gun star is ready to embrace love again after spending the past few years focused on rebuilding and proving herself in the entertainment industry.
Anderson was linked to Cruise last month after reports claimed he admired her performance in The Last Showgirl.
“The movie got people to see Pam in a very different light, including Tom,” a source told the National Enquirer.
They added, “They’ve been in touch ever since.”
The insider went on to share that there was “definitely a spark” between the two stars.
“People have noticed it and mentioned it to Tom,” the source added.
The Baywatch actress was last rumoured to be dating Liam Neeson after the two showcased strong chemistry during promotions for The Naked Gun.
At the time, sources told Page Six that they were “figuring things out.”
In December, Anderson confirmed that she and Neeson were “romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming.”
Despite their short-lived relationship, Anderson said at the time that she was certain they would continue to stay connected.
On the other hand, Cruise was last linked to Ana de Armas, whom he reportedly dated for months last year.
They parted ways in October because de Armas felt “uncomfortable” with how fast things were moving in their relationship.