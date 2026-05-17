Josh Duhamel and wife Audra Mari welcome their second child together 

Ransom Canyon actor, Josh Duhamel, officially welcomed baby no. 3 and his second child with his wife, Audra Mari.
On Saturday, May 16th, the American model turned to her Instagram account to share the joyful family update with a heartwarming joint post with her husband.
The couple revealed their newborn daughter's name as they announced the unique name, "Rocca de Leon Duhamel."
Josh and Audra also share a glimpse of their little munchkin’s face as the popular American actor gently held her in his arms.
"Rocca de Leon Duhamel, our baby girl is here," the pair announced.
For those unaware, Josh and Audra are also parents to their son, Shepherd, who is 2 years old, while the actor also shares his other 12-year-old son with his ex-wife, Fergie.
The infamous television host revealed her second pregnancy with the actor earlier in March of this year when she shared a series of black-and-white maternity photos on Instagram to announce they were expecting a baby girl.
"Adding a little girl to our story. We can't wait to meet you," the model captioned her post at the time.
Josh and Audra tied the knot on September 10, 2022, in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family in Fargo, North Dakota.