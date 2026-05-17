Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy stylish second night out in row amid wedding buzz

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce turned heads during a stylish outing as the high-profile couple attended a private event together.
On Saturday, The Life Of A Showgirl singer and the 36-year-old NFL player were spotted holding hands as they headed to a private event in Bushwick, Brooklyn.
Kelce looked effortlessly chic in a dark pinstriped suit and black sunglasses while Swift wore a golden Maria Lucia Hohan collar cutout silk mousseline gown.
Swift paired her shimmering ensemble with Aquazzura’s golden heels and a glittering clutch bag featuring a contemporary-inspired design.
She was also wearing her massive engagement ring, an old mine brilliant cut diamond on a gold band, which was designed by Kindred Lubeck at Artifex Fine Jewelry.
Swift and Kelce enjoyed their second straight evening out in New York City on Saturday.
Earlier that week, the couple were seen holding hands while heading to dinner at Or’esh, a Mediterranean eatery specializing in flame-cooked cuisine.
Swift and Kelce made back to back power appearances amid the reports that claimed they are planning on tying the knot on July 3, 2026 in New York City.
The sources claim that early wedding notices have been circulated among invitees, but the reports remain unverified and nothing has been officially announced.