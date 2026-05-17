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Taylor Swift eyes Glastonbury 2027 headline slot amid calls for more female artists

The 'Love Story' singer is looking to secure her spot as the headlining artist for next year's Glastonbury Festival

Taylor Swift eyes Glastonbury 2027 headline slot amid calls for more female artists
Taylor Swift eyes Glastonbury 2027 headline slot amid calls for more female artists

Taylor Swift is adamant about headlining Glastonbury Festival next year!

As reported by the Daily Mail, sources in the music industry have shared that the You Are in Love crooner is "almost nailed on" to play the Pyramid stage in 2027.

Taylor has not performed on such a big stage since wrapping her mega-hit Eras world tour in December 2024.

A source noted, "Taylor seems to be a dead cert. Everything is aligning, and it's all going ahead positively."

The news was reported after the pop star was spotted enjoying a meal at the New York restaurant Or'esh on Friday with her fiancé, Travis Kelce. The Lover hitmaker slipped into a £290 floral dress by LA designer Doen for the date night.

Amid wedding preparations and reports that the Blank Space singer has been calling all of her guests personally for invitations instead of traditional save-the-dates, Taylor had quite a busy week with multiple outings.

On Thursday, she was seen leaving private membership club Zero Bond and nights prior, she attended writer Lena Dunham's 40th birthday bash at the Italian restaurant Via Carota.

Following Mother's Day, Taylor was spotted with her mom Andrea, her dad, Scott, and brother Austin, on Monday for dinner.

Taylor Swift with her family on Mothers Day dinner
Taylor Swift with her family on Mother's Day dinner

Taylor Swift's possible appearance at Glastonbury could be a huge feat for organiser Emily Eavis, who has been called out for not having enough female artists in the headlining spot.

The industry source added, "For so many years there hasn't been a big, female headliner on the Pyramid stage, and it is something that the organisers know is an issue. Taylor Swift would solve that problem."

Moreover, amid reports of her headlining the major festival, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are eyeing summer 2026 to tie the knot and welcome a brand new chapter in their lives.

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