Harry Styles debuts Together, Together tour with special nod to Zoë Kravitz: Watch 

Harry Styles has officially kicked off his highly anticipated global tour, Together, Together.
The former One Direction frontman has debuted his first musical show in Amsterdam, with a special nod to his rumoured fiancée, Zoë Kravitz.
On Saturday, May 16th, Harry performed his first of 10 shows at Johan Cruijff Arena this week.
This show marked his first of 67 shows in seven cities across the world.
However, during his electrifying performance, he shocked fans with a surprise mention of the Batman actress’s voice in the background, leaving fans in awe.
In the now viral video clip, Zoë is heard saying, "Harry, are you going out tonight?"
As the footage, posted by Hello magazine, gained popularity on social media, several fans defended the artist for "finding his ladylove," while many were convinced it was not her voice.
One user said, "Stop the hate. He found his woman, and it’s Zoe."
"I’m not an engagement disbeliever, but that’s not Zoe’s voice. And you’d better delete this before she calls you “tacky” for posting it," another sarcastically warned Hello magazine.
While a third commented, "Lol, that’s not Zoe."
So far, Harry, who began dating the Caught Stealing actress last year, has yet to confirm whether it’s Zoë’s voice or if it’s AI-generated.
For those unaware, Harry Styles will perform residencies at Wembley Stadium in the UK, a whopping 30-show run at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, and other stops in São Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne and Sydney.
The Together, Together tour by Harry Styles is in support of his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, which was launched in March of this year.