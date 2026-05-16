James Franco returns to Hollywood in 'John Rambo' prequel with Noah Centineo

James Franco is returning to the screen in a key villain role!
As reported by Variety, The Interview actor is teaming up with Noah Centineo for John Rambo, the prequel to the 1982's First Blood, starring Sylvester Stallone, where he has a small but pivotal role as one of the film's villains.
In the highly anticipated movie, Centineo is set to star as Rambo and David Harbour as Rambo's commanding officer, Major Trautman.
Helmed by Jalmari Helander, John Rambo is the origin story of the franchise and takes place before the events seen in 1982 classic, which kicked off the iconic franchise.
John Rambo has wrapped production in Thailand, reported the outlet.
Yao, Jason Tobin, Jefferson White, Quincy Isaiah, and Tayme Thapthimthong are joining the star-studded cast.
Reports of Franco joining the cast came just as the actor was spotted at Cannes, with long-time girlfriend Izabel Pakzad.
During the gala dinner on the opening night, Franco talked to Deadline and said that he has been focused on living a "positive life" after a sexual misconduct scandal related to allegations of abuse of power and inappropriate behaviour towards aspiring actresses at his now-defunct acting school.
While Franco denied the allegations, he acknowledged that the accusers had raised important issues.
Notably, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the screenplay for John Rambo, which is produced by Lionsgate, Millennium Media, Templeton Media and AGBO and will be distributed by Lionsgate.